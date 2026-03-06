– Advertised for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV on March 12, 2026 from Atlanta, GA:

* AJ Francis vs. Elijah

* Moose vs. Cedric Alexander (Street Fight)

* Trey Miguel, BDE & Rich Swann vs. Order 4

= Steve Maclin will challenge Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship at the upcoming TNA Sacrifice pay-per-view on March 27 in New Orleans, LA. The match was made official during this week’s TNA iMPACT on AMC from Atlanta, GA.

BREAKING: @Santana_Proud will defend the TNA World Championship against @SteveMaclin at #TNASacrifice LIVE on TNA+, Friday, March 27 at 8PM ET from New Orleans! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/e3oyMzv6QK pic.twitter.com/q1YnEfzrdr — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 6, 2026

– Rosemary has made her return to TNA Wrestling, signing a new contract with the promotion.

– The System duo of Brian Myers and Bear Bronson are the new number one contenders to the TNA World Tag-Team Championships, currently held by The Hardys. The System team won a number one contender match on Thursday’s TNA iMPACT show to earn the spot. A date has not been announced for The System vs. The Hardys tag-team title tilt, however TNA Sacrifice on 3/27 would make sense.

– Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB made a surprise return on Thursday night’s live TNA iMPACT show in Atlanta.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 3/5/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.