Nic Nemeth could lose the TNA World Championship before Bound For Glory if he attacks Leon Slater. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella imposed the condition after the champion and challenger fought through security on Thursday’s iMPACT.

The restriction works both ways. Marella said Slater would lose his October 11 title shot if he puts his hands on Nemeth before the match. That leaves both men with something immediate to lose after their latest confrontation in San Antonio.

Slater called Nemeth to the ring and said he was ready to fight. Ryan Nemeth approached from behind, but Slater saw him coming, sent him out of the ring and went after the champion. Security separated them briefly before the fight resumed, prompting Marella to announce the consequences.

Nic Nemeth is scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship against Slater at Bound For Glory in Tampa, Florida. Ryan Nemeth will also compete on the card after qualifying for the X-Division Championship scramble.

Source: TNA Wrestling’s September 24 iMPACT results.