TNA Wrestling returns tonight in “Music City.”

TNA No Surrender 2026 is live this evening from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Advertised for the Friday, February 13, 2026 special event are the following matches:

* BDE vs. Eric Young

* Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali

* TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

* Stacks (c) vs. Trey Miguel (TNA International Title)

* Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, The Righteous vs. Order 4

* Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Arianna Grace (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth & Eddie Edwards

* Elegance Brand (c) vs. Indi Hartwell & Xia Brookside (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete TNA No Surrender 2026 Results coverage.