TNA Wrestling is live tonight from “Music City.”

Kicking off at 7:30pm EST. / 4:30pm PST. with the ‘countdown’ pre-show, TNA No Surrender 2026 takes place this evening, Friday, February 13, live from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

On tap for tonight’s special event is Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth & Eddie Edwards, The Hardys & The Righteous vs. Order 4, Stacks (c) vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA International Title, Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Arianna Grace for the TNA Knockouts Title, Elegance Brand (c) vs. Indi Hartwell & Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Tag Titles, BDE vs. Eric Young, Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali, as well as a TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal.

Countdown to TNA No Surrender gets officially off-and-running, as we shoot live inside The Pinnacle in Nashville. After some opening banter from the pre-show hosts, we head down to ringside for our first of two pre-show matches.

Brad Attitude & TW3 vs. Sinner and Saint

Checking in from the commentary desk is the announce team for tonight’s show, Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt. The ring entrances begin for opening tag-team action, as the team of Sinner and Saint square off against Brad Attitude and TW3.

Judas Icarus delivered a great twisting brainbuster on TW3 for a near fall. A little while later, Icarus hit a frog splash for another near fall. Sinner and Saint won when Icarus hit a kick into a Travis Williams suplex for the victory.

Winners: Sinner and Saint

— Gia Miller interviewed Action Mike Jackson, who said TNA took a backseat to anybody. Apparently other wrestling companies need cheerleaders and applaud signs. Steph De Lander and Mance Warner interrupted and inexplicably this leads to a match between Action Mike Jackson and Mance Warner on the PPV.

Alan Angels vs. Ryan Nemeth

However, up next is our second pre-show match of the evening, which features “The Hollywood Hunk” himself, Ryan Nemeth, taking on Alan Angels in one-on-one action.

Before the match can get underway, Frankie Kazarian came out in street clothes. Kazarian called off the match and decided it was time for an episode of The King’s Speech.

Nemeth decides that he’s going to get paid since he got in the ring, so he’s cool with whatever and leaves. That appears to be that.

Winner: No Contest

Frankie Kazarian vs. Alan Angels

Alan Angels hangs out in the ring while Kazarian brags about how he got them a new tv deal and he’s signed a new contract. The fans chant “we don’t care!” Kazarian talked about “Option C” some more and turned to Alan Angels and told him to get out of the ring again.

Angels called Kazarian an “@$$hole” which got a chant out of the crowd. This is Angels big return to TNA! Kazarian turned his back on Angels, who punched him in the face and challenged him to a match.

Angles cut Kazarian with the Rings of Saturn but Kazarian turned that in a cradle for two. Angels went for a moonsault, but Kazarian sidestepped him and caught him with the chicken wing, and Angels big return to TNA has him tapping in two minutes.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

— We hear from Arianna Grace and Stacks, who claim they are going to be the new power couple in wrestling when Grace wins the Knockouts Title and Stacks retains the International Title tonight.

TNA Knockouts No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

From there, the ‘countdown’ pre-show portion of tonight’s event wraps up, and we make the transition over to the pay-per-view main show. After the opening, we settle back inside The Pinnacle, where we head down to ringside for our first PPV match of the evening.

