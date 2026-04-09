Another high-profile crossover clash has fallen apart, as an unfortunate update on the ongoing issues involving TNA Wrestling and AEW talent working together has surfaced.

Following rumors that surfaced earlier in the day, reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater has officially been pulled from his scheduled match against Ricochet at next week’s WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow in Las Vegas.

WrestleCon confirmed the news via social media on Wednesday night, issuing a statement addressing the situation and the late change to the advertised lineup.

“Despite being previously cleared by all parties and respective management, Leon Slater has been pulled from this match one week prior to our Memorial event,” the WrestleCon social media announcement began. “We will have more to say at a later time, but we wanted to be immediately transparent to all fans.”

That alone would have been a major shake-up.

But it didn’t stop there.

In another blow to inter-promotional matchups, the previously announced bout between AEW World Champion MJF and TNA’s Nic Nemeth has also been called off.

The match had been building for weeks through social media exchanges and hype on Busted Open Radio, with plans for it to take place at Create-A-Pro Wrestling’s May 1 event at All Sportz Melville in New York.

MJF didn’t stay quiet about the situation.

Ahead of the April 8 episode of AEW Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the AEW World Champion took to social media to sound off, taking aim at both Nemeth and TNA leadership.

He claimed the decision stemmed from fear, while making it clear he still intends to appear at the scheduled event.

The outspoken champion wrote that both Nemeth and TNA are afraid of him, adding that he’ll be in attendance regardless and daring his would-be opponent to follow through.

“Let’s see if Nicky still has the balls to show up to Long Island,” MJF wrote.

He didn’t stop there, taking a shot at TNA President Carlos Silva for not caring about pro wrestling fans or its’ talent getting paid.

“Shame old, Carlos doesn’t care about the fans or his roster getting paid,” he added.

Despite being previously cleared by all parties and respective management, Leon Slater has been pulled from this match one week prior to our Memorial event. We will have more to say at a later time, but we wanted to be immediately transparent to all fans. https://t.co/O1v7yrmyvd — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) April 9, 2026