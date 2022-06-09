Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open up with Rosemary vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood in singles action.

The Impact main event for tonight will be The Motor City Machine Guns and AEW’s Frankie Kazarian vs. Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in six-man action.

Tonight’s show will feature a visit to the Delaware farm owned by Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. This is a first for Impact.

We noted last week how “Wildcat” Chris Harris appeared in a backstage segment with Edwards and Shark Boy, which was pre-recorded and inserted into the broadcast. PWInsider reports that another “secret cameo” with a TNA Original will be added to tonight’s broadcast. The segment was recently filmed, but there’s no word yet on who it will be. These TNA Original cameos are designed to build to the 20th anniversary at Slammiversary on June 19.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show on AXS:

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. the undefeated Joe Doering in a non-title match

* PCO vs. Steve Maclin

The Before The Impact match at 7:30pm ET on YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus will feature The Decay vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice.

