TNA Wrestling and H.O.P.E. are teaming up again.

The company issued the following press release on Monday morning with all of the details.

TNA Wrestling Once Again Teams With Operation H.O.P.E. For Multiple Charity Initiatives In Conjunction With TNA Live Events In El Paso, December 18-19

TNA Wrestling announced today that it is renewing its partnership with Operation H.O.P.E. for activations and fund-raising initiatives, plus a toy drive, around the TNA live events at the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday and Saturday, December 18-19.

Operation Helping Other People Endure (H.O.P.E.) is an El Paso-based non-profit co-founded by Angel Gomez whose mission is to help people in El Paso, Las Cruces and the surrounding areas of Texas and New Mexico who are enduring difficult times. Operation H.O.P.E. provides hope and help in meeting basic needs that will make a difference in people’s lives.

The annual TNA Toy Drive will culminate at the TNA shows in El Paso, December 18-19 at the El Paso County Coliseum. Operation H.O.P.E. arranged for toy donations at multiple El Paso businesses starting on Monday, November 16. Toys can be dropped off during standard business hours at:

* Oscar Leeser Hyundai of El Paso: 8600 Montana Ave

* Oscar Leeser Hyundai of El Paso: 17571 Joe Battle

* Cesar Ornelas Injury Law: 6044 Gateway East, Floor 2, El Paso

* Jessica Morales Allstate: 1255 Country Club Road, Suite A, Santa Teresa, NM

* Sun City Athletic Club: 110 W. Borderland Road, Building B, El Paso

All toys will be presented to Operation H.O.P.E. on Sunday, December 20, at 12noon local time at the El Paso County Coliseum (VIP Room).

“At Operation H.O.P.E., we believe that compassion in action can change lives and strengthen communities. Partnering for the second year with TNA Wrestling for the TNA Toy Drive is an incredible opportunity to expand that mission and bring hope to families across El Paso,” said Rubi Gomez, daughter of the charity’s founder. “TNA Wrestling’s commitment to community involvement, resilience and empowerment perfectly aligns with our values – and it truly is a blessing and honour to team with TNA Wrestling. Together, we’re showing that teamwork, generosity and heart—in and out of the wrestling ring—can make a lasting difference. We’re proud to stand with TNA Wrestling in helping others endure with dignity, hope and a renewed sense of community.”

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said renewing the partnership with Operation H.O.P.E. was an easy decision and “TNA is very proud to do so.”

TNA visited El Paso last December for three nights of action-packed pro wrestling in front of sold-out crowds. The same overflow crowds, with excitement and energy from the first match to the last, are expected in December.

All the TNA stars will be in El Paso in December, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Moose, AJ Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, KC Navarro and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Elayna Black, Xia Brookside, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz and others.

Tickets for the TNA Wrestling shows in El Paso on December 18-19 are now on-sale:

Friday, December 18: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-impact-on-amc-el-paso-texas-12-18-2026/event/0C0064FC3B9E939A

Saturday, December 19: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-impact-on-amc-el-paso-texas-12-19-2026/event/0C0064FC3BA793A7

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top professional wrestling brands and one of the fastest growing in the industry. TNA produces over 200 hours of original content annually, televised in 200 countries and broadcast in the United States on AMC. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed globally on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and its own subscription service TNA+©. With over 10 million engaged followers across social media and a rapidly expanding live event footprint, TNA Wrestling is entering a new era of growth. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, premium fan experiences, licensing, and sponsorship.