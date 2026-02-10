Someone is getting buried.

No, not in the behind-the-scenes political type of way.

The put in a casket and buried kind.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that a high-profile Casket Match is coming to “Music City” this weekend.

“BREAKING: NASHVILLE! Elijah and Mustafa Ali will face off in a CASKET MATCH THIS SATURDAY at TNA iMPACT! at The Pinnacle,” the social media statement began (see post below). “Get tickets NOW and see it before anybody else at AXS.com.”

In an interesting twist, the Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali showdown won’t be any ordinary Casket Match.

Featured in the photo accompanying the announcement on TNA’s official social media outlets, which you can view below, is a special guitar-shaped casket that will be used in the Elijah vs. Ali match at the February 14 taping.

The TNA iMPACT taping on Valentine’s Day on February 14 will be preceded by the annual TNA No Surrender special event on Friday, February 13, also at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

