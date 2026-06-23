TNA Wrestling could be set to welcome back one of its most recognizable names at Slammiversary this weekend.

With the company’s biggest pay-per-view of the year just days away, a TNA Hall of Famer is reportedly being discussed for a role at the event.

While details remain scarce, sources indicate that there is currently a creative pitch in place involving a member of the TNA Hall of Fame for the show.

At this time, the identity of the Hall of Famer has not been confirmed.

The possibility has naturally led to speculation among fans, given the lengthy list of names who have been inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame over the years.

Current members include Abyss, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Ken Shamrock, Mickie James, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, The Beautiful People, Mike Tenay, Raven, Rhino, Sting, Earl Hebner and Traci Brooks.

Whether the appearance would be tied to an on-screen segment, a special ceremony, or an angle connected to one of the night’s featured matches remains to be seen.

TNA Slammiversary 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 28 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)