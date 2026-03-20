TNA Wrestling appears set to revisit a familiar stage for one of its biggest shows of the year.

During an appearance on the SeventySix Capital Sports Leadership Show, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed that the company plans to return to the UBS Arena for its annual Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

According to Silva, the promotion is already building its long-term plans around the show, with a strong emphasis on making it the company’s premier event of the year.

“In the case of TNA, we’re driving everything back to Slammiversary. Being back at the UBS Arena,” Silva said.

He continued, “It was the biggest event, at the moment, last year and we want to continue to build that out and make that our biggest event of 2026.”

That says a lot about how TNA views Slammiversary moving forward.

As of now, no official date has been announced for the 2026 installment of the event.

For reference, TNA Slammiversary 2025 took place at UBS Arena on July 20.