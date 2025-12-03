TNA President Carlos Silva is clearing the air on who didn’t help close the company’s new TV deal.

TNA Wrestling made headlines this week after announcing a multi-year agreement that will bring TNA iMPACT to AMC TV every week beginning on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The move marks TNA’s biggest distribution upgrade in more than a decade.

But as excitement rolled in, so did speculation that WWE might have played a behind-the-scenes role in securing the deal.

Silva addressed that rumor directly while speaking with The Takedown on SI and he didn’t mince words.

“No, we did all the negotiations ourselves with me leading the charge on the TNA side, and then [Creative Artists Agency] leading the charge as our representative and our partner on the deal,” Silva said, noting that CAA worked closely with TNA throughout the process.

TNA drove this bus.

Silva emphasized that while WWE wasn’t involved, they weren’t kept in the dark either.

“Look, WWE and NXT are very important partners to us,” he explained. “So we kept them in the loop. They knew what was coming. They knew about the deal before you knew about the deal.”

He went on to add that WWE simply stayed out of it, allowing TNA to make its own major network move.

“But no, they’ve got their own deals. They’re very busy with their deals. So they let us go out and cut a deal and get on a major network. And I think they’re happy for us. And we were happy with the way it went.”

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT premieres on AMC TV starting on January 15, 2026 at 8/7c.