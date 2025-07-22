TNA President Carlos Silva remains optimistic about the promotion landing a new television deal, and he believes they’re getting closer by the day.

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast following this past weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, Silva was asked for an update on TNA’s search for a new broadcast partner. The promotion currently airs on AXS TV—a network owned by TNA’s parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment—but Silva has been vocal about wanting a new deal that would allow TNA iMPACT to air live weekly.

He confirmed that the company is targeting a deal worth around $10 million per year and hopes to finalize something within the next 60–90 days.

“You know, I think every day it gets closer,” Silva stated. “I certainly think Slammiversary and the kind of fan, social, the buzz, talking with you and so many others now that we’ve gone past it — all of it matters. But like [all] of these things, and I’ve done it throughout my career, you need to work hard every single day to be there. And if you work hard every single day to be there and you perform and the product’s great, then you get lucky. Luck doesn’t just happen because it happens, it happens because we keep doing these things every single day. That’s going to be what gets us a TV deal.”

Silva emphasized that building buzz and momentum around the TNA brand is part of the strategy.

“Look, everyone notices — the media space is about buzz,” he continued. “It’s about creating this feeling of getting bigger and growing. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. So, is it going to help? Yeah. Is it done yet? No, it’s not done yet. But I’m working on it today and I’m working on it tomorrow. And it’s my focus to get that done. And there’s a couple of different options that we’re working on, and we’re going to keep pushing every day.”

TNA’s current programming is available via AXS TV and is simulcast on TNA+ for subscribers. The potential new deal would mark a major evolution in the company’s distribution model, especially with the recent boost in attention following the crossover with WWE NXT, where Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne currently hold TNA’s World and Knockouts Championships, respectively.