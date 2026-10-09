Mickie James now has an official role for this weekend’s TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view.

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva announced that the former Knockouts World Champion will serve as the special guest referee for the TNA Knockouts World Championship match between Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell.

The announcement was made through a video shared on TNA’s official social media channels.

“Carlos Silva has a special announcement about the role Mickie James will play at TNA Bound For Glory THIS SUNDAY in Tampa,” the caption accompanying the video read.

James was previously confirmed to be appearing at Bound For Glory following last Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT, although the company had not revealed what her involvement would entail.

That mystery has now been cleared up, with James set to officiate one of the championship matches on Sunday’s card.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 takes place this Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The event will air live on pay-per-view and TNA+.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage.