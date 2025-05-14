Sports Illustrated staff member Jon Alba is reporting that despite earlier speculation, TNA Wrestling has not banned the use of blood in matches. According to TNA President Carlos Silva, the promotion is simply encouraging its talent to scale back on excessive violence and bloodshed — especially in the wake of a few recent matches that pushed the envelope.

Initial reports two weeks ago claimed that during a backstage meeting, TNA officials told the roster that blading, excessive blood, and extreme violence was banned from future matches in the company. It was even said that TNA was “taking a break from the blade” following high-profile bouts like Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin in a dog collar match and the barbed wire brawl between Sami Callihan and Mance Warner.

Silva, however, says the internal messaging was misunderstood.

Speaking to Alba, he confirmed that blood is not banned, but talent is being asked to use it more selectively.

“The company is being cognizant of potential advertisers and partners,” Silva explained, as TNA continues to shop for a new media rights deal.

Silva clarified that his comments during the talent meeting were meant to guide wrestlers toward using brutality and intentional blood only when it’s necessary for the story or match stakes — not to outlaw it entirely. He also brought up the practical challenge of having blood-stained mats on nights when multiple TV episodes are being taped.

There was reportedly concern after Maclin’s heavy bleeding in the match with Young, but Silva stayed in contact with him throughout the night to ensure he was okay.

Ultimately, Silva said the door remains open for blood and hardcore elements — but they should feel earned rather than excessive.