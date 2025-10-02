TNA Wrestling has had a big 2025.

The year has seen TNA iMPACT gain momentum on a week-to-week basis, as well as the start of an in-depth working relationship between TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT, which includes next week’s NXT ShoWDown event.

Additionally, 2025 has seen TNA Wrestling begin the negotiations for a potential groundbreaking new cable television deal for their weekly TNA iMPACT show.

During a recent interview with veteran journalist Scott Fishman of TV Insider, TNA President Carlos Silva touched on these topics with his thoughts.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On delegating to the right people, the new All-Star Award and what it has meant to his team: “Just as a fan myself of sports and an athlete myself, I see what the other leagues do. We’re all students of the industry if you’re inside sports and entertainment. We’ve got this great locker room and these hardworking folks that are traveling around the country and the world to entertain and put the product out there. I always loved the celebration in the locker room when the coach would give away the game ball. So I try to take that and what others do to celebrate victories. I’ve gotten some of those over the years and have them on my desk from years ago from playing tennis even. So we put this idea together and launched the all-star award and first gave it away a few months ago. We’ve been pretty consistent at every single event we award another all-star, or a couple like in Edmonton this last week with Leon [Slater] and Myron [Reed]. It has been great. Everyone is celebrating together. The cheers from the locker room when we’re in the arena or when we do the meeting. It has been amazing. I think everyone enjoys it. It’s just a little bit of a thank you for all the hard work that everyone is doing. As much as there are only one or two people that are chosen, it seems like everyone is enjoying the award as well, which is what you want.”

On being in active negotiations right now with a specific potential cable television partner: “We’re now in active negotiations with a partner, and we’re going to work through that. I can’t really put a timeline on how long that will take. The good news is the process has started. We’re no longer just talking to a bunch of people to sort of gauge interest. Now we have an interested partner and working through potentially a deal for 2026. It’s going to happen as soon as it can happen. We were working on it as recently as yesterday, exchanging papers and trying to figure it out. We’re excited about it and keep pushing it forward to get this over the finish line. It’s done when it’s over the finish line.”

On the collaborative efforts with WWE NXT heading into TNA Bound For Glory 2025, including next week’s NXT vs. TNA special event ‘NXT ShoWDown’: “Working with the NXT folks as well as WWE folks has been very easy. There has been great coordination. We’ve kind of supported each other with last-minute asks on both sides, which I think is a testament to a good partnership. It’s not just one asking. We might ask, or they might ask, and we always find a way to move things forward. This big Showdown episode of NXT happening down in Orlando is going to be great. You saw it on The CW live with the teams sort of aligning. I think the theme is building. There is also intrigue and maybe a little strangeness the way certain teammates are on each team, but they have certain alliances and allegiances to the other organization. Whether they’ve come from that organization or been there or holding the belt from one organization even though they work for the other. I think all of that there. I think as a result it’s going to be awesome Tuesday night on NXT down in Orlando.”

On the future of the partnership specifically through TNA Bound For Glory, the remainder of 2025 and into 2026: “Each of these tentpoles are about big moments. As a sports guy building the season of TNA, we’re going to hit that last bit tentpole at Bound for Glory. I think it’s going to launch us into 2026. Slammiversary certainly started that launch and now Bound for Glory will propel us into 2026. Then, sort of to our pleasant surprise, working with NXT, this Showdown is happening. It’s another big amplifier for us. I think about how we’ll also then be at Full Sail University, which is a great location with a lot of history. We’re going to go back to El Paso, which was spectacular earlier this year. There were so many great moments down in El Paso. The crowds were amazing. Then I think you’ll see very quickly going into November the schedule for January through March starts to roll out with our other big tentpoles and events. Then hopefully that will coincide with an announcement about where we’re going to be in the U.S.A. in addition to our other great markets like Canada, India, Mexico, South America and other areas where we have deals in place.”