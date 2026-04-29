Carlos Silva is speaking out following recent controversy surrounding TNA Wrestling pulling talent from previously approved independent matches.

Earlier this month, multiple bouts featuring TNA and AEW talent were abruptly canceled despite having initially received the green light from TNA officials. Among the scrapped matches were Nic Nemeth vs. MJF at a Create-A-Pro event, as well as Leon Slater vs. Ricochet at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show.

The situation quickly sparked discussion across the wrestling world.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday (see video below), Silva addressed the issue and suggested that external pressures may have played a role in TNA’s decision-making process.

While he didn’t name specific companies, he made it clear that competitive moves from others have impacted TNA’s operations.

“We’re gonna make decisions that are good for TNA. And we gotta protect TNA,” Silva said. “And we’ve had some other folks come at us, and they’ve moved into our nights. They’ve made some decisions. They’ve tried to block us in arenas and venues. And that stuff’s real, and it’s out there. And it’s okay, because everyone’s got to make the decisions for their business. But we’re also just not gonna lie down and not make decisions that are good for our business.”

That wasn’t all he had to say.

Silva went on to acknowledge that these calls aren’t easy, but emphasized that TNA is focused on doing what it believes is best for its long-term stability—even if it means disappointing fans or talent in the short term.

“And unfortunately, sometimes, those decisions are tough. And we’re very thoughtful about them. And we try to do the best to make good when we have to make those decisions. And in the case of Nic and Leon and a few of the matches that had to get shut down, we tried to make good and make calls and take care of the business as best we could.“