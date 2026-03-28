TNA Wrestling used its Sacrifice 2026 pay-per-view to officially introduce a new signing, with a familiar face helping deliver the moment.

During the live event at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva came out to address the crowd and reflect on the company’s history in the city.

Dreamer spoke about the importance of connecting with the audience and referenced past milestones in New Orleans, including early ECW events in the same venue. He teased that TNA was looking to create new memories on the night.

That set the stage for Chris Bey to make his way out.

Bey reflected on his own journey in TNA, noting his past success as a X-Division Champion and multi-time tag team champion, while crediting the company for investing in his growth.

Then came the reveal.

Bey introduced a new talent that TNA has signed, Ricky Sosa, bringing him out in front of the live crowd to make things official. Silva followed up by welcoming Sosa to the company, calling it a proud moment for TNA as they continue to build for the future.

Sosa addressed the crowd and expressed his excitement about reaching this milestone, noting that he has spent years working toward the opportunity. He also thanked TNA for giving him a platform to showcase his abilities on a global stage, emphasizing that this signing represents more than just a contract, it’s a chance to make history.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Sacrifice Results 3/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.