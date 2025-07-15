TNA Slammiversary 2025 is going to be a phenomenal show.

TNA President Carlos Silva said so.

The shot-caller for TNA Wrestling surfaced on social media on Sunday evening with a post on X that has many fans buzzing within the pro wrestling community.

“We’re moving the stage back to accommodate more fans,” Silva announced regarding the setup inside UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y. for the July 20 pay-per-view event. “This event will be TNA’s greatest achievement and trust me it’s going to be PHENOMENAL.”

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles has nothing but time, as he continues to wait out Dominik Mysterio’s medical evaluation on next week’s WWE Raw to determine whether or not he will be challenging “Dirty” Dom for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Make sure to check back here this Sunday for live TNA Slammiversary 2025 results.