TNA Wrestling had a production issue on Thursday night that spoiled multiple plans they have coming up.

Fans watching Thursday’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on TNA+ ended up getting more than they bargained for once the show went off the air.

After the broadcast concluded, the audio feed reportedly continued on the platform, with several spoilers for upcoming storylines unintentionally revealed.

According to F4WOnline.com, “It was announced that the No Surrender Main Event will be Mike Santana & Leon Slater v. Nic Nemeth & Eddie Edwards.”

There was also a major reveal tied to the recent Feast or Fired match, as it was noted that, “It was also revealed that Eddie Edwards was the winner of the World Title contract briefcase in the ‘Feast or Fired’ match.”

One storyline wrinkle coming out of the audio leak involves Leon Slater and the X-Division Championship. The report states, “Also, a storyline plot point will be that Daria Rae encourages Leon Slater to ‘exchange’ his X Division title for a World Title shot. Rehwoldt called this ‘option C’ so the storyline will be everyone in the match is gunning for Santana.”

That’s a familiar callback for longtime TNA viewers.

Finally, spoilers extended to next week’s episode as well, with the aforementioned source adding, “It was also revealed that Rich Swann will beat AJ Francis in the No Holds Barred main event of next week’s show.”

