The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is already starting to take shape.

During the March 27 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program, the early lineup for the April 3 show was announced.

In addition to matches including Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jane & TBA vs. Lei Ying Lee, Xia Brookside & Masha Slamovich, Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah, and Steve Maclin vs. TBA, it was also noted that we will hear from The Hardys, and that TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will deliver a “groundbreaking announcement.”

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.