TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA Rebellion takes place this evening at 8/7c from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

Advertised for the April 11, 2026 show are the following matches:

* TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

* TNA International Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mustafa Ali (w/ Agent Zero, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

* TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson)

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

* Hardcore Country Six-Woman Tornado Tag Team Match: Mickie James, ODB & Taryn Terrell vs. The Elegance Brand (Ash by Elegance, M by Elegance, & Heather by Elegance) (w/ The Personal Concierge & Mr. Elegance)

* Nic Nemeth (w/ Bernie Kosar) vs. AJ Francis

* Moose vs. Agent Zero

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Léi Yǐng Lee

* BDE vs. Ryan Nemeth

* EC3 to return

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA Sacrifice results.