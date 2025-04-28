TNA Rebellion 2025 starts … NOW!

‘Countdown To TNA Rebellion’ Pre-Show Results

* Fatal Influence defeated Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee

* Elijah defeated Shane Haste

TNA X-Division Title Ultimate X Match

Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Sidney Akeem vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Everyone stares off then we get some brawling to start. AJ Francis has joined commentary. KC, Vikingo, Slater and Sidney try to climb but Cardona and Moose get chairs and whack them down. Moose and Cardona kick chairs from each other then Moose lands a chop but Cardona drops him with a clothesline only to then run into a release powerbomb. Moose sets up a chair and climbs then reaches for the title but he’s still quite short of the belt. Vikingo jumps in and catches the elevated Moose with a Cutter. KC and Vikingo start working now, fast paced stuff and Vikingo lands a dropkick then follows up with missing a corner Meteora. KC then hits the 305 kick, AJ has left commentary as his mic wasn’t working. Sidney and Navarro trade blows, Sidney with some kicks and strikes to Cardona now before Cardona levels him with a clothesline. Slater hits a kick to Cardona then a high handspring back elbow. Slater climbs up towards the cables but Moose pulls him down and chops him. Slater boots Moose off the apron then tries a diving hurricanrana, Moose stalls that but does get hit with the hurricanrana onto the ramp. Vikingo dive onto Slater, Navarro then dives over a jumping Sidney and Sidney with a moonsault onto the pile of bodies.

Sidney starts climbing but Moose jumps up the ropes and grabs him for a superplex, then he slowly rolls through and then powerbombs Sidney over the ropes onto the pile of bodies. Moose tells Alisha to climb for him, she does get to the cable and climbs across it towards the title but she slips and Moose catches her. Slater then superkicks Moose over Alisha’s held body and they both drop. Vikingo kicks Slater then they fight on the ropes and Slater jumps to the cables and scoots to the belt but Vikingo dropkicks him down. KC with The Blessing in Disguise to Vikingo and now it’s his turn to try and climb but Sidney cuts that off. Sidney gets his eyes raked by KC then Vikingo tries to stop KC but KC knocks him down then climbs to the title, Slater stops that and catches him on the way down but KC changes that into a DDT. Kicks to Cardona from KC then a Reboot corner kick as well. KC climbs again and starts moving towards the belt but Cardona yanks him down then boots him in the head.

Cardona looks to climb but Sidney shoves him so he crotches himself on the top rope and now Sidney climbs. Moose is able to swing Sidney but he holds on and then flips down to drop onto Moose. Sidney starts climbing again but KC and Vikingo are there to complicate things. Slater joins in, that’s a very crowded corner now. Slater superplexes KC into Moose and Cardona. Sidney and Vikingo trade chops then Vikingo sends Sidney to the apron and spikes him with a Canadian Destroyer on the apron, because Vikingo is good. AJ Francis gets in the ring and hits Vikingo with a Down Payment, it’s a chokeslam. AJ helps KC onto his shoulders and walks to the belt but Moose Spears AJ then yanks down KC and drills him with a powerbomb. Cardona with Radio Silence to Moose, Slater with a leg lariat to Cardona. Slater is alone in the ring and looks to climb, but he pauses to think, then climbs to the top of one of the trusses then like a maniac hits a Swanton 450 onto the pile of bodies and it looked like Slater kind of landed hard there. That was nuts.

Slater pulls himself up and climbs to the cables, he moves towards the belt and unhooks it but he’s got to hit the mat and Moose Spears him allegedly on the way down and gets the belt to technically retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Moose retained the title in 15:24

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Heather and Ash by Elegance (c) vs. The Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley

Looks like only two women are legal at a time and we start with Ash and Paxley but Ash tags out and orders Heather into things. Heather tags in Luna then Luna and Paxley tie up. They trade headlocks then Luna with some corner work and Jody tags in to continue it. Luna back in and hits a scoop slam then slams Jody onto Paxley for a 2 count. Facebuster from Paxley then she tags in Gigi to hit a low dropkick in the ropes and Paxley follows with a leaping elbow. Some elbows from Gigi then Ash trips up Luna only for Jody to dive onto her, Paxley then moonsaults off the apron and Gigi follows with a top rope dive onto the bodies. Heather sets to dive but Lash cuts her off, picks her up and Military Presses her onto the pile of bodies. That sets up Jackson doing a jump off of Lash onto the pile as well. Back in the ring Jackson tags off of Luna then gets caught by Gigi with a roll up for 2. Monkey flip from Gigi and Heather tags in off of her. Heather with a roll up then she dodges a dropkick and lands strikes only to then eat a dropkick. Lash tags in as the feed has issues so we miss something.

When we come back Luna and Jody are double teaming Heather with a delayed vertical suplex for a 2 count as Ash fails to break up the pin and lands on Heather. Luna then drills Ash with a German suplex, and another one for good measure. A third connects then Paxley and Gigi hit Pandemonium on Jody but only a 2 count. Lash tags in off Jody and gets to run wild for a bit including Paxley taking an assisted powerbomb after Jackson tags in and a few other girls break up the pin. Ash and Jody tag in and Jody unloads with chops then hits a spinning Torture Rack Bomb and Lash breaks things up. Everyone gets a chance to get some stuff in then Heather stands tall and drags Jody into position but Jody fights free and climbs up with Ash. Ash and Jody fight in one corner, in another Paxley and Heather set up, we get two Tower of Doom spots with Luna and Lash doing the power portion but here’s Maggie Lee to hold onto Ash and keep her from boing down. Ash with Rarified Air to Jody and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ash and Heather by Elegance retained the titles in 9:21

We get a recap of Elijah’s preshow win. In the back Elijah talks, he says this was a great time and it’s time to get ready since his good friend Joe Hendry will be in action making more headlines. He believes in Hendry and will enjoy this with everyone else.

Ace Austin and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) w/ Sean Waltman vs. The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Moose) w/ Alisha Edwards

Wentz and Brian start us off, Brian with some strikes then Wentz fights back with a boot and a corkscrew crossbody out of the corner. Trey tags in and Brian takes a Wishbone Splitter then double dropkick. Eddie tags in and takes jabs then a moonsault from Trey. Ace tags in and lands a neckbreaker as he looks to keep the pace high. Kicks from Ace then a Russian leg sweep and leg drop. Eddie avoids a Fame-Asser then chops Ace but Ace slips away from him and Trey tags in for a top rope crossbody. Trey with some jabs then a shot to Brian. Trey follows Eddie out of the ring, Eddie hides behind his wife then Eddie cheap shots Trey to let his team start taking over. Chop from Eddie on the floor, we get some more feed issues as they’ve had off and on issues with that all event so far. Back in the ring Moose tags in and chokes Trey with his shirt. Brian tags in and works some control then Eddie tags in and starts grinding his knee into the ribs of Trey.

Eddie avoids a Sunset Flip and tags in Brian who kicks away at Trey. Chin lock from Brian to slow things down even further. Trey fights up but gets caught in an elevated Flatliner. Brian wants a Roster Cut spear but Trey intercepts him with a knee strike. Trey avoids Eddie and Moose but Eddie and Moose yank Ace and Wentz off the apron to prevent the tag. Eddie tags back in, then Moose as they’re working to keep Trey isolated. Some corner work then Eddie hits a Blue Thunder Bomb, Moose follows with a senton and Ace breaks up the pin. Trey fights away from Moose and Wentz tags in. Wentz gets to run wild for a bit including a handspring knee strike to Moose that gets a 2 count. Ace tags in, then Trey and Moose gets a Lightning Spiral plus Fold, Wentz tags in for a Spiral Tap and Eddie and Brian have to save the match. Ace drops Eddie with a Fame-Asser, Trey with the Shake Rattle and Roll to Brian, then we get a three way Bronco Buster with Waltman drilling Alisha with an X-Factor.

Spin kicks from Waltman while the ref isn’t looking then Trey and Ace dive onto Eddie and Brian. Ace then runs into a pump kick from Moose. Moose tries a Spear but runs into an X-Factor from Wentz. Wentz with a UFO Cutter and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ace Austin and the Rascalz won in 11:09

TNA International Title Match

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young w/ Northern Armory (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams)

Steve Maclin gets ready in the back and looks like he’s got the 1,000 yard stare and wont answer questions from the interviewer. He just gets a slightly awkward smirk that I think was supposed to be a little crazy but didn’t quite register that way. Maclin takes out Williams and Icarus before the match starts.

Young and Maclin stare down then Maclin unloads with strikes. Young with a thumb to the eye but he runs into a back body drop then Maclin sends him out of the ring then launches himself over the top rope onto Young and the other two. Back in the ring Maclin has to try and contend with Icarus and Williams again and Williams lands a knee strike. That allows Young to get some control and land a right hand. Some more strikes from Young but Maclin gets him in the tree of woe and stomps on him a bit but Williams and Icarus get involved again and the ref ejects them from ringside then Maclin clotheslines them out of the ring. That allows Maclin to try and Spear the inverted Young but Young sits up out of the way and Maclin spills all the way to the floor. A little hard way cut to Maclin’s head, doesn’t look like it’s too dangerous though. Young starts after Maclin on the floor then they head back into the ring for a 1 count for Young. Thesz Press from Maclin and some punches then an elbow to the back of the head and an Angle Slam for a 2 count.

Maclin tries to rally the crowd, heads up top but Young clocks him then climbs up with him to look for a superplex but Maclin ties him into another tree of woe and he comes down with a single foot stomp. Corner spear from Maclin to the inverted Young gets a 2 count. Maclin sets Young on the top rope and climbs up with him, Young bites the head of Maclin and knocks him down then follows with the Elbow Drop for a 2 count. Young threatens the ref over that count, Maclin and Young then move to the apron and Young rakes the eyes then hits Maclin with what I think was supposed to be a Death Valley Driver but wound up being a seated move. Back in the ring Young with a cover, feet on the ropes, but only a 2 count again. Young yells at Maclin to stay down, Maclin does not oblige that and clocks him with a right hand. They start trading punches with Maclin getting the better of things then hits a Busaiku Knee. Young avoids KIA, Maclin blocks a Piledriver and catches a Rana pinning position to get the 3 count.

Post match Icarus and Williams run down to attack Maclin and Young gets a steel chain to hit Maclin with. Young hangs Maclin over the ropes with the chain, well it was supposed to be that but the chain doesn’t cooperate and they awkwardly have to try and make it look violent. Young then gets to pose with the belt

OFFICIAL RESULT: Steve Maclin retained the title in 9:24

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

In progress now. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest TNA Rebellion results.

(H/T to Robert Winfree and 411Mania.com for the above results.)