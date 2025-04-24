Add TNA Wrestling to the list of pro wrestling promotions and pro wrestlers that have reacted to the untimely passing of NFL Hall of Fame legend and former Four Horsemen member and Nitro color-commentator for WCW, Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

TNA issued a statement via social media ahead of tonight’s new TNA Rebellion 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT regarding the passing of Steve McMichael.

The company wrote the following on their official X account along with an “In Memory Of” graphic.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of football and pro wrestling legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael, who appeared as a special guest referee at Bound For Glory 2008 in Chicago,” they wrote. “We offer our sincere condolences to his friends, fans and family.”