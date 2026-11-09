Rosemary may be sidelined from in-ring competition, but the longtime TNA Wrestling star is remaining involved with the company in a different capacity.

The TNA veteran has reportedly been working behind the scenes as an agent, producer and coach during recent television tapings, putting her years of experience to use while recovering from a serious knee injury.

Rosemary suffered a torn ACL while competing at an independent wrestling event over the summer and has been out of action for several months as a result.

Despite the injury, Rosemary has continued contributing to TNA throughout the summer and fall, assisting with training and production responsibilities at the company’s tapings.

The injury is expected to keep Rosemary out of the ring for an extended period, with estimates suggesting she could miss another nine to ten months based on typical recovery timelines for similar injuries in professional wrestling.

Rosemary has been a fixture in TNA Wrestling for approximately a decade, establishing herself as one of the promotion’s most recognizable performers and a former Knockouts World Champion.

(H/T: Fightful Select)