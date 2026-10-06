TNA Wrestling has announced the official details for the 2026 TNA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as the company’s biggest annual pay-per-view event, TNA Bound For Glory.

Featured below is the official announcement released by TNA Wrestling on October 6:

TNA Wrestling Announces Time Change For Bound For Glory On Sunday, October 11 – Now Longer Than Ever TNA Wrestling confirmed today a minor change to the timing and format for the showcase event of the year, Bound For Glory, on Sunday, October 11, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The BFG schedule is: 4pm EST: TNA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, sponsored by iHeartRadio. TNA will induct three new members: ODB, The Amazing Red and Konnan. The 4:30pm EST: Bound For Glory starts. With so many must-see matches, including championship contests and bitter feuds brewing, more BFG is needed – and surprises are expected, too. Get ready to watch The Hardys, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Moose, Leon Slater, Ricky Sosa, AJ Francis, Xia Brookside, Allie and all the TNA stars. Tickets for TNA Wrestling in Tampa: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-bound-for-glory-tampa-tampa-florida-10-11-2026/event/0D00650DDEADC049 # # # About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 26 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

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