Multiple former members of The Wyatt Sicks are reportedly on TNA Wrestling’s radar.

The Takedown on SI reports that TNA has “expressed serious interest” in bringing in multiple members of the former WWE faction following their releases this past April.

At this point, however, it remains unclear which members TNA is specifically interested in, and there is no confirmation that agreements have been reached with any of them.

“The Takedown on SI has learned that TNA Wrestling has expressed serious interest in bringing in multiple members of the Wyatt Sicks,” the report stated, “but we have not been able to confirm at this time whether a deal has been reached with any of the five former WWE Superstars.”

The Wyatt Sicks consisted of Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis during their WWE run.

The report added that it is “not clear which members specifically are in play for a potential debut with the company,” although some combination of Dallas, Gacy, Lumis and Rowan could provide an immediate addition to TNA’s tag team ranks.

Since leaving WWE, several members of the group have continued working together. Gacy, now wrestling as Joseph Sawyer, and Lumis, working as Samuel Shaw, have teamed on the independent scene. Gacy is also the current GCW World Champion.

Gacy, Lumis and Rowan, now Erick Redbeard, are also scheduled to team for Boca Raton Wrestling in Miami on November 6 against Gangrel and The Righteous.

Cross, meanwhile, is now using the Nikki Storm name and owns PROGRESS Wrestling alongside her husband, Big Damo, while continuing her in-ring career.

Dallas has yet to wrestle since his WWE departure. As Uncle Howdy, he served as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, a group created in part to continue the vision of his late brother, Bray Wyatt.

The potential additions come as TNA builds toward Bound For Glory 2026, which takes place October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/11 for live TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results coverage.