According to a report from Pwinsider, TNA recently held an internal meeting announcing a new policy banning the use of blood in its programming. The decision was reportedly made in response to concerns that the use of blood had become excessive in recent shows. The company indicated that it wants such moments to carry more impact if and when they are used in the future.

Additionally, Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba reported that TNA has been actively shopping the broadcast rights for IMPACT!, a move that Fightful Select says has been underway for some time. The decision to ban blood is believed to be part of an effort to make the product more appealing to potential broadcasters.

In the same meeting, TNA also announced two executive appointments – Ross Forman and Eric Tompkins were named as new Vice Presidents.