TNA Wrestling has revealed two matches scheduled to air as part of its special Thanksgiving edition of Impact.

The November 26 episode will feature previously unaired matches rather than a traditional new installment of the weekly show.

Among the matches announced is an eight-man tag team showdown featuring Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Moose and Ricky Sosa joining forces to take on Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, AJ Francis and Frankie Kazarian.

Additionally, the AAW Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when reigning champion Joe Alonzo defends his title against The Home Town Man.

As previously announced, the Thanksgiving edition of TNA Impact will not air on AMC in its usual Thursday night television slot.

Instead, the special episode will be available through AMC+ and TNA+ worldwide, as well as Sportsnet in Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.

See never before seen 2026 matches from the TNA vault as part of THIS THURSDAY’s #TNAiMPACT Thanksgiving Special! @MATTHARDYBRAND, @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @TheMooseNation and @rickysosa508 battle @NicTNemeth, @ryrynemnem, @AJFrancis410, and @FrankieKazarian THURSDAY at 9/8c on @AMCPlus and TNA+, and 8pm ET on @Sportsnet 360. #TNAiMPACT — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 21, 2026