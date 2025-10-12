TNA Bound For Glory 2025 goes down tonight from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Ahead of the biggest annual event on the TNA Wrestling calendar, the company has released a special countdown-style preview show dubbed, ‘Road To Glory.’

Featured in TNA Road To Glory special are Mike Santana, Team 3D, The Hardys, Leon Slater, Indi Hartwell and others scheduled for tonight’s TNA Bound For Glory show.

The official description for the 36-plus minute TNA Road To Glory countdown special for the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view later this evening reads as follows:

Road To Glory: Mike Santana, Team 3D, The Hardys, Leon Slater, Indi Hartwell Road to Glory brings you into the mindset of TNA's biggest stars ahead of Bound For Glory TONIGHT LIVE on PPV and TNA+!

Scheduled to emanate live from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, TNA Bound For Glory will kick off at 7/6c with the official pre-show streaming on the company’s YouTube channel, as well as the TNA+ digital streaming platform leading into the actual main pay-per-view card beginning at 8/7c.

The following matches are advertised heading into the October 12, 2025 pay-per-view event:

* TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana

* TNA & NXT Tag Team Championships – Tables Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von)

* TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

* TNA Knockouts Championships: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

* TNA International Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Steve Maclin

* Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Hardcore War: The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Agent Zero)

* 20-person “Call Your Shot” gauntlet match for a shot at any championship over the next year

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance)

* TNA Hall of Fame inductions: Mickie James & The Beautiful People

