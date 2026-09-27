TNA put Rosemary back on screen during its September 24 episode of iMPACT, airing a brief vignette in which she appeared to speak with another version of herself. The segment offered a new glimpse of her character, but TNA did not announce a match or give a date for an in-ring return.

The promotion included the scene in its official episode recap and shared a clip on its social account. Its description stopped at the unusual encounter, leaving the identity of the second figure and the direction of the story open.

The appearance comes after WrestlingHeadlines reported in August that Rosemary was expected to miss significant time following an injury at a Firestar Pro Wrestling event. Thursday’s vignette was a television appearance, not a medical update, and it did not establish that she has been cleared to wrestle.

Rosemary has been a fixture of TNA’s Knockouts division for years, with her theatrical presentation often leaving more questions than an ordinary backstage interview would. This time, the immediate question is what TNA intends to do with the second Rosemary on screen, and the promotion has yet to answer it.

Source: TNA’s September 24 iMPACT recap and TNA’s Rosemary clip.