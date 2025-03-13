TNA Wrestling has announced plans to cross-promote the new “Queen of the Ring” biopic on women’s wrestling legend Mildred Burke.

Following AEW’s recent cross-promotional efforts to push the new pro wrestling-related major motion picture written and produced by Ash Avildsen, TNA Wrestling has announced that they will be doing the same.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Celebrates Women’s Wrestling with a Cross-Promotion Tribute to Former Wrestler Mildred Burke and the Golden Age of Female Athletes

TNA Wrestling announced today a cross-promotion partnership with the just-released movie “Queen of the Ring,” which hit movie theaters on March 7, honoring the remarkable contributions of women in wrestling, particularly, Mildred Burke.

“Queen of the Ring,” written and directed by Ash Avildsen, is based on a true story and spotlights female pro wrestler Mildred Burke, played by Emily Bett Rickards. The movie also stars Josh Lucas, Kelli Berglund and Walton Goggins, among others.

“Queen of the Ring” is inspired by the 2010 book The Queen of the Ring: Sex, Muscles, Diamonds, and the Making of an American Legend by Jeff Leen, and Burke’s own manuscripts.

Jim Ross is the executive producer of the film.

“TNA Wrestling is extremely proud to be partnering with ‘Queen of the Ring’ to showcase the incredible talent of women’s wrestling and the trailblazers who paved the way for generations to come,” said Rob Kligman, Chief Revenue Officer at Anthem Sports Group. “We are all about amplifying the film in the biggest and best ways possible and will feature key integrations at our upcoming Sacrifice live event on March 14 in El Paso, Texas, including branding on the ring canvas, an official match sponsorship, airing of behind-the-scenes footage, plus digital and social support. We are grateful to Ash and the entire team for the opportunity to collaborate and shine a spotlight on this incredible story.”

Mildred Burke, known as one of the first female wrestling champions, broke barriers and set new standards for women in sports. Her legacy is a critical part of wrestling history and serves as an inspiration for TNA’s mission to celebrate and promote the empowerment of women within the industry.

“I am deeply appreciative that TNA has chosen to honor all the females from the golden era of women’s wrestling, helping bring awareness to this incredible true story,” said Ash Avildsen, Director of Queen of the Ring. “Our fearless independent spirit in the world of wrestling aligns perfectly with Mildred Burke’s pioneering contributions, and we are excited to celebrate the rich history of women’s wrestling alongside TNA.”

“Queen of the Ring” premiered at the Buffalo International Film Festival last October and is released by Sumerian Pictures.

The cross-promotion includes a Knockouts World Championship match sponsorship at Sacrifice.

