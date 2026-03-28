A chaotic and uncomfortable situation unfolded in the TNA Sacrifice 2026 main event, as a legitimate injury to Steve Maclin forced an abrupt, on-the-fly finish that left the show ending in improvised fashion.

Mike Santana was scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship against “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin in the final advertised bout of the evening. The match began as expected, with both men feeling each other out early. Maclin pie-faced Santana off the initial lockup, while Santana responded by grounding things with a side headlock that Maclin quickly powered out of.

The two collided with shoulder blocks in the center of the ring, neither man giving an inch. That stalemate turned into a heated striking exchange, with both competitors trading slaps and shots until Santana finally connected with a superkick that appeared to change everything.

Almost immediately after the kick landed, Maclin was visibly rocked—and that’s when things took a turn.

The referee quickly threw up the “X” sign, signaling a potential legitimate injury, and medical personnel rushed to the ring. Cameras shifted focus to Santana as multiple trainers, along with TNA President Carlos Silva, checked on Maclin. Although Maclin briefly made it to his feet, he quickly dropped back down to a knee and eventually slumped against the ropes as concern grew.

At that point, it became clear something was wrong.

In an apparent audible call, Eddie Edwards suddenly ran to the ring and attacked Santana, effectively taking over as Maclin was helped to the back. The shift felt unplanned, with the match transitioning on the fly into a Santana vs. Edwards scenario as officials dealt with the situation behind the scenes.

Santana and Edwards brawled around ringside, with Edwards delivering a back suplex on the apron before Santana fought back, backdropping him onto the floor. Santana then set up a table as the crowd tried to process the sudden change.

Back inside the ring, Santana regained control, landing a discus lariat before sending Edwards to the outside once again. He followed up with a top-rope frog splash through the table to close out the segment.

And just like that, it was over.

Notably, there was no official bell to signal the end of the match, and the entire sequence—from the apparent injury to the improvised finish—lasted only about six to seven minutes. The closing moments felt rushed and clearly unplanned, as the company scrambled to avoid ending the pay-per-view mid-match due to injury.

Maclin, meanwhile, appeared to be in rough condition as he was assisted to the back, with no immediate update on his status.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Sacrifice Results 3/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.