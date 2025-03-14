TNA Wrestling makes their pay-per-view return tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Sacrifice 2025 goes down this evening at 8/7c, with a pre-show starting at 7/6c, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, and streaming live via TNA+.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 14, 2025 pay-per-view event:

* Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry & Matt Hardy & Elijah & Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. The System & The Colons

* TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade

* TNA X-Divison Champion Moose vs. Jeff Hardy (Ladder Match)

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance & George Iceman (Handicap Match)

* Wes Lee & Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz & Ace Austin

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan (Street Fight)

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

* First Class vs. Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. (Pre-Show)

Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA Sacrifice 2025 results.