TNA Wrestling makes their pay-per-view return tonight in “The Lone Star State.”
TNA Sacrifice 2025 goes down this evening at 8/7c, with a pre-show starting at 7/6c, at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, and streaming live via TNA+.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 14, 2025 pay-per-view event:
* Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry & Matt Hardy & Elijah & Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. The System & The Colons
* TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade
* TNA X-Divison Champion Moose vs. Jeff Hardy (Ladder Match)
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance & George Iceman (Handicap Match)
* Wes Lee & Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. The Rascalz & Ace Austin
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan (Street Fight)
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin
* First Class vs. Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. (Pre-Show)
Make sure to check back here tonight after the show for complete TNA Sacrifice 2025 results.
