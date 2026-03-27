TNA Wrestling returns for the second night in a row this evening.

TNA Sacrifice airs at 8/7c on the TNA+ from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.

Advertised for the Friday, March 27, 2026 special event are the following matches:

* TNA World Champion Mike Santana defends against Steve Maclin

* TNA Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace defends against Lei Ying Lee and Dani Luna in a three-way

* X-Division Champion Leon Slater defends against Eric Young

* Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz vs. Trey Miguel & Jada Stone

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* Elayna Black vs. Mara Sade in a no DQ match

* Jeff Hardy & Vincent vs. Cedric Alexander & Brian Myers

* Elijah & Home Town Man vs. Frankie Kazarian & AJ Francis

* Countdown pre-show: Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

* Countdown pre-show: Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live TNA Sacrifice Results coverage.