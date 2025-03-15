During the TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view in front of a sold out crowd in El Paso, Texas at the El Paso County Coliseum on Friday night, March 14, the show went off the air with a bang.

After the team of Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Matt Hardy, Leon Slater and Elijah beat The System and The Colons in the ten man steel cage main event of the evening, business picked up.

As the winning team was celebrating, out of nowhere, Nic Nemeth blindsided Matt Hardy and proceeded to savagely attack him, while Ryan Nemeth used a steel chair to hold off any potential intruders from coming into the cage to save him.

Announced for the post-TNA Sacrifice episode of TNA iMPACT on March 20 is a TNA Sacrifice 2025 rematch, with Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali scheduled. Santino Marella assured Santana that unlike tonight, Tasha Steelz and The Great Hands will be banned from ringside.

Additionally, it was announced that El Paso legend Chavo Guerrero JR. will be appearing at the 3/20 episode of TNA iMPACT.

