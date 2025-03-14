TNA Sacrifice 2025 starts … NOW!

The “Countdown to TNA Sacrifice 2025” pre-show kicks off inside a sold out El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. with First Class duo AJ Francis and KC Navarro defeating The Aztec Warriors team of Laredo Kid & Octagon JR.

Afterwards, Tessa Blanchard punks out Arianna Grace during a backstage interview with Gia Miller. The System are shown in an additional backstage segment, vowing victory in their ten man steel cage match.

Inside the sold out arena, Ryan Nemeth’s theme music hits. He comes out and gets on the microphone. “My big brother returns tonight!”

