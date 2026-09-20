TNA has announced its fan appearance lineup for September 24 and 25 at San Antonio’s Boeing Center at Tech Port. The Hardys are listed for both post-show meet-and-greets, with a Knockouts photo opportunity also scheduled before Friday’s show.

The company’s September 15 announcement lists the following participants:

Thursday, September 24: Post-show meet-and-greet

The Righteous

Nic Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth

Leon Slater

The Hardys

Elayna Black

Friday, September 25: Pre-show Knockouts photo op

Xia Brookside, M by Elegance, Kiera Hogan, Allie, Zoey Serrano, Elayna Black, Mila Moore, Tasha Steelz, Indi Hartwell and Alisha Edwards are advertised.

Friday, September 25: Post-show meet-and-greet

The Hardys, Xia Brookside, M by Elegance, KC Navarro and Mustafa Ali are listed for Friday’s post-show session.

These appearances follow the separately announced Hardy Party events in Houston and San Antonio on September 22 and 23.

Source and ticket information: TNA Wrestling’s official announcement.