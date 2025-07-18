The Elegance Brand (c) will defend the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships against The IInspiration during the TNA Slammiversary pre-show.

Additionally, The System will team up with Matt Cardona to face Darkstate in tag team action at TNA Slammiversary 2025.

On this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV, Steve Maclin issued an open challenge to “anyone from any company internationally,” determined to prove he’s worthy of the title he holds.

This week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV ended with a a 5 second teaser that indicated AJ Styles would be appearing at Sunday’s TNA Slammiversay pay-per-view event. You can check that out below: