Octagon Jr. has officially joined TNA Wrestling, making the announcement via social media.

Also known as Golden Magic, Octagon Jr. is best known for his work in Lucha Libre AAA. He recently appeared at the TNA iMPACT television tapings in El Paso, Texas, where he was involved in a segment with Chavo Guerrero Jr. and the duo known as First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro).

He teamed up with Chavo and Laredo Kid in a six-man tag match against Francis, Navarro and Frankie Kazarian on the March 27th episode of TNA iMPACT. At the TNA Sacrifice event, Octagon Jr. once again joined forces with Laredo Kid to take on First Class. The pair are currently being presented as the “Aztec Warriors” in TNA.

Octagon Jr. has now been officially added to the roster page on TNA’s official website at TNAWrestling.com/wrestlers/.

