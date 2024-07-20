TNA Wrestling returns on pay-per-view tonight with their annual TNA Slammiversary show, and some late backstage news and spoiler notes have surfaced for the big event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Featured below are some newsworthy items heading into the big back-to-back nights of shows for TNA in Montreal, with Slammiversary this evening and the post-PPV set of iMPACT tapings on Sunday night.

– Alex Hammerstone is in the area and is expected to be factored back into the mix, either tonight or at the post-pay-per-view TNA iMPACT taping on Sunday.

– Several wrestlers faced travel issues getting into Montreal for the shows this weekend. As of Saturday morning, there were still some of have yet to make it in, but are reportedly hopeful to do so before it’s too late.

– Some of the talents ended up driving in and arriving extremely early in the morning hours. Some of these cases were due to flight cancellations that forced them into making the drive from New York City, New York.

– As of this morning, the six-man main event match for the TNA World Championship is expected to last 40-plus minutes. The TNA Digital Media Championship bout is listed at 18 minutes.

– Earl Hebner, of the infamous “Montreal Screwjob,” is at the scene in Montreal for the show this evening.

– More WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers are expected.

– Jeff Hardy is unable to be booked in Montreal due to his legal history. TNA did the stretcher angle on Thursday’s iMPACT to explain his absence at the event this evening. He is expected to be factored back into the mix when TNA returns to the United States after the PPV and post-PPV set of television tapings in Montreal this weekend.

