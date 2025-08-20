Did you miss TNA Slammiversary 2025?

Have you not seen the TNA Slammiversary: Fade to Black cinematic special released afterwards?

You’re in luck!

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced that they will be airing their recent TNA Slammiversary 2025 special event, and the follow-up TNA Slammiversary: Fade to Black cinematic experience-style documentary that followed tonight at 7pm EST.

The specials will air across a number of platforms, including Fubo, DirecTV, Plex, YouTube TV, Comcast, Roku, PlutoTV, and Samsung TV Plus.

“TNA Slammiversary 2025 and Slammiversary: Fade to Black will air back to back for free this Wednesday at 7pm ET,” read the announcement.

The announcement continued, “[It will air] on TNA’s FAST channels including Fubo, DirecTV, Plex, YouTube TV, Comcast, Roku, PlutoTV, and Samsung TV Plus as well as TNA’s YouTube channel and will be available to watch for 48 hours!”