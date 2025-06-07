TNA Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view arena in just over one month.

During the TNA Against All Odds 2025 special event on June 7 in Tempe, AZ., the official trailer premiered to begin the promotional push for the next TNA Wrestling special event, TNA Slammiversary 2025.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled to emanate from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on Sunday, July 20. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster. For moe information, visit TNAWrestling.com.

Check out the official TNA Slammiversary 2025 trailer video at @ThisIsTNA.

Make sure to check back here on 7/20 for complete TNA Slammiversary 2025 results.