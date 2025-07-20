Some news and notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Featured below is a rundown.

– TNA President Carlos Silva hit the promotional circuit hard this week, making several media appearances — including some unconventional outlets — as part of a late push to spotlight tonight’s TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view.

– According to sources, TNA is said to be very pleased with the momentum of late ticket sales heading into tonight’s event. In addition, several talents not scheduled to compete on the card were still brought in for the show.

– Former Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo is among those backstage tonight, there in support of her husband Steve Maclin.

– On the betting front, favorites heading into the event include Mustafa Ali, Masha Slamovich, Moose, Santana, 4th Rope, First Class and The IInspiration.

– The TNA Hall of Fame will also continue to receive a stronger spotlight moving forward, with the promotion committed to a more prominent presence for the annual induction tradition.

– Regarding recent speculation, Gail Kim recently went public to clarify that she was not part of early 2024 talks to bring back Tessa Blanchard — a claim Blanchard had previously made. Kim denied having any involvement in those discussions.

– Meanwhile, WWE’s NXT brand is lending a promotional assist tonight, with the show receiving a social media push from WWE’s developmental system.

– As for what’s next after Slammiversary, we’re told an official announcement on the location for this year’s Bound For Glory is expected “sooner rather than later.” As of March, Lowell, Massachusetts was the frontrunner to host the annual fall pay-per-view.

Make sure to check back here for complete TNA Slammiversary 2025 results.