TNA Wrestling is taking fans behind the curtain with what they are billing as “a first of its kind cinematic experience.”

On Saturday, the company announced TNA Slammiversary: Fade To Black, a new project set to premiere exclusively for annual VIP members on the TNA+ streaming service this coming Monday.

In an official social media post, TNA hyped the feature as a “cinematic experience that fuses the rawness of live sports with the emotion and spectacle of professional wrestling.”

The video announcement includes dramatic narration setting the tone for the feature, which centers on the record-setting Slammiversary pay-per-view from July 20:

“There’s a moment right after the final bell rings when the noise dies and the silence sets in. No entrance music, just the truth, your heartbeat, your regrets, and the weight of what you gave and what you lost. On July 20th at UBS Arena in New York, a statement was made, and when a statement’s made in this city, the world listens.”



“The fans have spoken. The world took notice. And now we look back at the night that will define the future of a company. This is where the show ends and the truth begins. TNA Wrestling proudly presents Slammiversary: Fade to Black.”

The cinematic feature will spotlight TNA’s Slammiversary pay-per-view from UBS Arena in Belmont, Long Island — a landmark night for the company that drew the largest North American attendance in its history.