TNA Wrestling held their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view on Sunday night at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, and there were several noteworthy happenings both in and out of the ring.

– A number of familiar faces from the wrestling world were backstage at the show, including Traci Brooks, Homicide, Bull James, EJ Nduka, and The Amazing Red.

– TNA will begin a pre-sale this Wednesday for their upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view, which is scheduled for October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Tsongas Center — the same venue that hosted the memorable Lockdown 2008 event headlined by Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe. More details on the pre-sale will be available soon.

– A reported 2,000 fans stuck around after Slammiversary for a post-show meet and greet featuring The IInspiration, Indi Hartwell, Mike Santana, Joe Hendry, and The Hardys. The fan interaction reportedly went late into the night, with people still in the building after 2 a.m. EST.

– There were a few production hiccups during the broadcast, including microphone issues and an audible countdown to the Elegance segment that was picked up on the live feed.

– Retired MLB star Johnny Damon was also spotted ringside at the UBS Arena for the show.

– Dave “Snake” Sabo of Skid Row took part in the pre-show panel discussion before the event went live.

– Independent talent Jack Vaughn was among those working as extras during the pay-per-view.

– AXS TV, the home of TNA iMPACT, will be added to Optimum Cable in the New York City market starting Monday, July 22. The channel will be available on Optimum channel 188.

– Brianna Laughlin, who performed the national anthem to kick off the broadcast, is the daughter of ECW originals Tommy Dreamer and Beulah McGillicutty.

– TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Malcolm, Jeniffer Tarazona, and Cole Anderson were seated ringside for the event. Malcolm, a self-proclaimed longtime wrestling fan, drew heavy boos during a brief cameo segment where he attempted to share his TNA fandom.

