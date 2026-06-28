The first of three Pay-Per-View events goes down this afternoon, as TNA Wrestling invades Beantown.

TNA Slammiversary takes place this afternoon at 3/2c from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 28, 2026 show:

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

TNA X Division Championship- Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie

TNA International Championship – Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBD

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

No Surrender Match: Moose (w/ JDC) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)

Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

TNA World Tag Team Championship – Ladder Match: The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. Broken Hardys (‘Broken’ Matt Hardy & Brother Nero) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

AJ Francis vs. Elijah

Pre-Show: Indi Hartwell vs. Mara Sadè vs. Elayna Black

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon for live TNA Slammiversary Results coverage.