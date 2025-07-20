TNA Wrestling returns with their latest pay-per-view event tonight in “The Empire State.”

TNA Slammiversary 2025 goes down tonight from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Things get started with the ‘Countdown to TNA Slammiversary’ pre-show on YouTube.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 20, 2025 special event:

* AJ Styles to appear

* Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana (TNA Title)

* Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater (TNA X-Division Title)

* The Nemeths (c) vs. The Rascalz vs. The Hardys vs. First Class (TNA Tag Titles)

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Jacy Jane (c) (Knockouts & NXT Women’s Title vs. Title)

* Darkstate vs. The System & Matt Cardona

* Indi Hartwell vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

* Pre-Show: Elegance Brand (c) vs. The IInspiration (Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Pre-Show: Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner vs. Real1, Zilla Fatu & Josh Bishop

