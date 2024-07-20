TNA Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view arena this evening.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 takes place this evening from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with a three-match “Countdown” pre-show leading into an eight-match pay-per-view main card.

On tap for tonight’s pay-per-view event is Moose vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry in a six-man match for the TNA World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts Championship, Mustafa Ali vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the TNA X-Division Championship, and The System vs. ABC for the TNA World Tag-Team Championship.

Also scheduled is “BROKEN” Matt Hardy vs. JDC, AJ Francis vs. PCO for the TNA Digital Media & Canadian International Heavyweight Championship, The Rascalz vs. No Quarter Catch Crew, The Malisha vs. Spitfire for ther TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham, as well as Xia Brookside vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Faby Apache.

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA Slammiversary 2024 results from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.