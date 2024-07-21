TNA Wrestling held their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Featured below are complete results from the show.

Countdown To TNA Slammiversary Pre-Show

* Eric Young defeats Hammerstone

* Fatal Four Way: Tasha Steelz defeated Faby Apache, Gisele Shaw and Xia Brookside

* KUSHIDA defeated Rich Swann via Submission (Avalanche Hoverboard Lock/Kimura Lock)

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards retained over SpitFire

TNA Slammiversary Pay-Per-View Main Show

We open with an outside shot of the sold out with the highest number of fans in attendance in over a decade!

The show also opens with the Canadian National Anthem.

A video package plays, which hypes a new era that has begun in TNA Wrestling and the matches for tonight’s show!

We go back live in the venue as Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcome us to the show.

“Broken” Matt Hardy is out first and makes his way to the ring. JDC’s music hits next as he makes his way out holding a huge American flag.

“Broken Matt” Matt Hardy vs. JDC

Hardy charges at JDC and attacks him outside the ring. Hardy has JDC’s face against the ring post and then slams his face against the ring apron. Hardy punches JDC and then slams his face on the time keepers table, as the match is not officially started yet. JDC grabs the American flag and attacks Hardy with the pole.

The bell finally rings, as JDC sends Hardy into the turnbuckle. JDC bits Hardy with big rights and then sets him on the top rope and kicks him in the ribs. JDC covers Hardy who kicks out at two. Hardy tries to fight back, but JDC connects on Hardy with a big elbow. JDC bites the forehead of Hardy. JDC has Hardy down on the mat and locked up. Hardy tries to fight out of the hold and finally does. JDC kicks Hardy who is on the ring apron. JDC is up on the second rope and comes down, but Hardy moves. Hardy then clotheslines JDC on the apron. Hardy then slams JDC’s head on the turnbuckle as we get delete chants.

Hardy suplexes JDC and goes to the second rope and lands a big elbow on JDC. Hardy kicks JDC and goes for a twist of fate, but JDC blocks it. Hardy comes back and drops JDC and covers him for only a two count. JDC recovers and drops Hardy with a falcon arrow. JDC is up on the second rope…Hardy then hits a twist of fate on JDC from the second rope and covers JDC for the win.

Winner by pinfall: “Broken” Matt Hardy

After the match, Hardy hits JDC with three twist of fate’s.

We get a backstage vignette with The System.

The French Canadian commentary team is introduced. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt run down the rest of the card for tonight.

The challengers (ABC) come out first to new music. Next up, is The System’s Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers. Alisha Edwards comes out with the reigning and defending TA World Tag Team Champions.

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System’s (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) defends ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey)

The bell rings as we are underway! We get F*** The System chants. Austin kicks Myers, as drops to the mat….Austin then kicks Myers against and drops him with a Russian Leg Sweep. Bey is tagged in as Edwards comes in…ABC double team Edwards. Bey lands a huge kick on Myers. Bey covers Myers, who kicks out at two. Edwards is tagged in. Bey is double teamed. Edwards covers Bey, who kicks out at two. Edwards chops Bey in the chest and then tags in Myers. The champs double team Bey. Myers picks up Bey and then tag in Edwards, who headbutts Bey in the chest. As Eddie distracts the ref, Alisha chokes out Bey. The champs double team Bey, but he able to make the tag. Austin is as both he and Bey dump Myers and Edwards to the floor. Bey leaps over the top rope and takes out The System…

Austin tosses Myers back in the ring. Alisha is up on the apron…Edwards grabs the leg of Austin and pulls him to the floor. Myers drives Austin spine first into the ring apron. Myers tosses Austin back in the ring. Myers covers Austin, but he kicks out at two. Edwards is tagged in and he covers Austin, who kicks out again at two. Austin then rolls up Edwards, but he kicks out. Myers is tagged in. He stomps on Austin and then has him in a face lock. Austin gets out of the hold, but Myers trips him. Edwards is tagged and launches Austin throat first into the second rope…Edwards picks up Austin and suplexes over the ropes and covers Austin, but he kicks out at two. Edwards has Austin in a chin lock. Austin tries to fight out of the hold…Austin makes the tag, but Myers distracts the ref, who did not see it. Bey tries to come in, but the ref holds him back. Edwards picks up Austin…Edwards and Myers double team Austin. Myers jaws at Austin. He punches Myers, but Myers comes back and kicks him. Myers has Austin in a headlock down on the mat. Austin tries to fight back. Myers picks up Austin and slams him back first on the mat. Austin gets up…Myers charges at Austin – he gets a boot up and knocks down Myers. Austin Tags in Bey, Myers tags in Edwards. Bey takes down the champs as the fans are fired up! Bey hits Edwards in the back of the neck and then drops him. Bey lands a moonsault on Edwards. He rolls to the floor. Bey runs the ropes, but Alisha stops him. Bey goes to the floor and chases Alisha, only to be met with a big right hand from Edwards. Austin kicks Edwards…Bey drops Myers with a big cutter on the apron! Austin then soars over the top rope, landing on Myers on the floor, as we get a TNA chant! Bey then comes off the top rope onto Edwards with big frog splash. Bey covers Edwards, but he kicks out at two! Bey hits the champs with big rights. Myers then spears Bey as Edwards covers Bey, who digs deep to kick out at two!

Edwards tags in Myers. Edwards slaps Bey. Austin is back in the ring and kicks Myers and then Edwards, who rolls to the floor. Austin and Bey drop Myers with a magic killer…Bey covers Myers, but he kicks out at two! Alisha is in the ring. Bey, but accident takes out Alisha. Bey then takes out Edwards and then Austin and Bey drop Myers with big kicks. Bey covers Myers to get the win, as we have new TNA World Tag Team Champions!

Winners by pinfall and new TNA World Tag Team Champions: ABC

We go backstage with Gia Miller talking to Mike Bailey about his X-Division Championship Match tonight, in his hometown.

The music of Jake Something hits, as he makes his way down to the ring. Mike Santana’s music is up next, as he appears in the crowd and makes his way down to the ring.

Mike Santana vs. Jake Something

We get a big Santana chant, as the bell rings. Both men lock up and end up in the corner. Jake slaps Santana as we do not get a clean break. Santana locks up the arm of Jake and then puts him in a headlock. Santana tries to take down Jake, but he won’t go down. Both men run the ropes, as Jake drops Santana with a big knee. Santana goes to the floor. Jake then leaps the ropes and drops Santana. Jake then tosses Santana back in the ring. Jake, still on the floor, is then dropped by Santana who takes to the air and lands on Jake on the floor. Santana picks up Jake and chops him. Santana then lands a big back elbow on Jake the corner and then suplexes him. Santana covers Jake, but he kicks out at two. Santana then drop kicks Jake and covers him, but Jake doesn’t stay down as he kicks out at two. Santana then nails Jake who drops to the mat. Santana covers Jake, but he kicks out at two…Santana then has Jake in a headlock…Jake recovers and pounds away on Santana.

Jake then kicks Santana an whips him into the top turnbuckle. Jake kicks Santana who is down in the corner. Jake then kicks Santana again. Jake picks up Santana and suplexes him. Jake covers Santana, but he kicks out at two. Jake runs at Santana, but he moves and kicks Jake in the face. Santana then drops Jake with a cutter like move and covers him, but its not enough to keep Jake down. Santana blocks a punch by Jake. Santana then picks up Jake and drops him. Santana then drop kicks Jake, followed by a cannonball in the corner. Santana covers Jake, but he kicks out at two. Santana picks up Jake and then nails him with a big right hand. Santana then connects with a big right hand in the jaw…Jake recovers and nails Santana and then drops him with a big sit down powerbomb and covers Santana, who kicks out at two! Jake is on the top rope, but Santana runs and grabs Jake, then suplexes him. He lands on his neck and shoulders. Jake grabs Santana…both men exchange blows in the center of the ring. Santana superkicks Jake, but he calls for more! Santana clotheslines Jake and then covers him, but he kicks out at one. Santana then comes back with his finisher called spin the block. Santana covers Jake for the win.

Winner by pinfall: Mike Santana

We go to the countdown to Slammiversary with Hammerstone vs. Eric Young. Eric appears in a vignette who says he will watching real close.

A video recap is shown with a press conference from earlier in the week.

Video package is shown, hyping up the next match with The Rascalz vs. NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew.

The music of the No Quarter Catch Crew hits first. They make their way out, as we get ready for the inter-promotional match. The music of The Rascalz hits next, as they make their way to the ring.

6-Man Tag Team Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee vs. NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights and Myles Borne)

The bell rings as we are underway! My feed temporarily froze. Miguel chops Borne, who tags Dempsey. Miguel tags in Lee. Dempsey and Lee lock up…Dempey picks up Lee, but he fights out of the hold. Dempsey attempts to his Lee, but he moves. Lee then drop kicks Dempsey in the face, as he goes down. Wentz is tagged in…Wentz grabs Dempsey, but he drops him with a big uppercut. Tavion Heights is tagged in. Wentz drops Heights. Wentz charges at Height, but he grounds him and drops him with a gut wrench suplex. Heights tags in Dempsey. Dempsey works on Wentz and suplexes him. Dempsey covers Wentz, but he kicks out at two. Dempsey has Wentz’ arms locks up…Dempsey goes to kicks Wentz, but he rolls out of the way and tags in Miguel….Miguel kicks Dempsey. Heights distracts the ref, as it gives an opportunity to the heels. Heights and Dempsey double team Miguel. Height picks up Miguel and then drops him with a huge clothesline…Heights covers Miguel, but he kicks out at two. Borne is tagged in. He kicks Miguel in the back. Borne tosses Miguel to the corner. Miguel fights back, but Borne launches Miguel into the ropes…Borne then kicks Miguel and works on his left leg…Borne tags in Heights. Heights nails Miguel with a big right hand. Heights has Miguel in a headlock. Heights then covers Miguel, who kicks out at two.

Miguel is up, as Heights clubs him…Miguel then finds an opening and drops Heights. Miguel tags in Lee…Dempsey is tagged in…Lee drops Dempsey as he rolls to the corner and tags in Borne…Dempsey then tags in Dempsey…Lee covers Dempsey, but he kicks out at two. Borne is tagged in…the NQCC triple team Lee. Dempsey is tagged in. Lee is able to tag in Miguel. Wentz is in…Lee is on the top rope, but Dempsey comes in and covers Miguel…Lee comes off the top rope and lands on Dempsey…Lee then takes out the NQCC with a huge leap over the ropes and onto the floor! Dempsey is back in the ring and grabs Miguel. Heights has Wentz tied up. Borne gets taken down, Dempsey then gets taken down…Borne and Dempsey roll to the floor. Wentz is tagged in…Wentz picks up Heights and super kicks him in the face. Miguel is up on the top rope and takes out Heights with a ‘soup kitchen’. Wentz then drops Heights and covers him for the win.

Winners by pinfall: The Rascalz

We go to a video package hyping up PCO vs. AJ Francis for the Digital Media and International Heavyweight Title.

AJ Francis with Rich Swann make their way out first. AJ grabs a mic as the fans boo. He says he hates to bring bad news. He says PCO won’t be here tonight…they rolls footage of AJ and Swann taking out PCO earlier in the night.

AJ says he needs a ref to come out and declare him the winner and still champion. As the ref begins to raise AJ’s hand, thunder is shown on the big screen. There is a casket in the entrance way. A body is lowered from the ceiling and into the casket….the casket is opened up…PCO is shown coming out of the casket and rising to his feet, to a big ovation. He leaps out of the casket and makes his way to the ring.

TNA Digital Media and International Heavyweight Championship Street Fight Match: AJ Francis defends against PCO

The bell rings. AJ nails PCO with a chair, but is has no affect on PCO. Francis goes to the floor. PCO leaps through the ropes and takes out Francis on the floor! Swann checks on Francis. PCO climbs to the top and takes out both Swann and Francis with a big moonsault! PCO sets up a table, but Swann hits PCO from behind. Francis then drops PCO from behind. Francis and Swann set up the table. Francis grabs PCO, but he nails Francis with a big right hand…Francis goes under the ring and grabs a trash can. Francis hits PCO in the head with the trash can. Francis grabs PCO and takes him off his feet. Francis goes sunder the ring and grabs chairs and tosses them in the ring. Francis picks up a trash can and puts it on PCO and then hits him repeatedly with a chair…Francis then assaults PCO with the chair more as he nails him in the back. Francis put the chair on PCO and hits him with a big leg drop. Francis covers PCO, but he kicks out at two! Francis picks up PCO, but he fights out of it. PCO tries to drop Francis…PCO finally takes him down. PCO goes to the top…Francis is up and picks up PCO and drops him back first on a pile of chairs…Francis covers PCO for the two count. Francis is up on the top…PCO grabs him and tosses him onto the tables on the floor, as they split in two, with a nasty crash landing. Josh Bishop nails PCO from behind with a chair..Bishop picks up PCO on his shoulders and drops PCO with a nasty tail bomb on the steel chairs…Sami Callihan comes out with a baseball bat, but he is attacked by Swann. Swann grabs the bat and tosses Callihan in the ring. As Swann goes to hit Sami, Rhino’s music hits! He comes down and takes Swann with a huge gore! The fans chant PCO! PCO is up and picks up Francis and tosses him in the ring. PCO climbs to the top and lands on Francis with a huge moonsault…PCO covers Francis, but he kicks out at two!

PCO picks up Francis, but he jabs a thumb in the eye of PCO and picks him and drops him with a big tombstone piledriver. Francis covers PCO, but he kicks out. As Francis attempts to chokeslam PCO, he reverses it and chokeslams Francis and then climbs the turnbuckle for another moonsault. PCO covers Francis to get the win!

Winner and new TNA Digital Media and International Champion: PCO

After the match, Steph DeLander comes out and grabs a mic. Steph falls to her knees and grabs a ring and asks PCO if he will marry her. She goes to her knees and PCO says yes in French.

We go to a video package hyping up the next match, which is Jordynne Grace defending the TNA World Knockouts Title against Ash By Elegance.

The music of the challenger is up first as she makes her way to the ring with her personal concierge.

The music of the champion is up next, as she makes her way to the ring.

We get ring introductions before the match officially begins.

TNA World Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace defends against Ash By Elegance

Both women get in each others faces as the bell ring. Grace grabs Ash and powers her down. Ash comes back…Ash runs the ropes, but Grace takes down Ash. Graces charges at Ash, but she moves out of the way. Grace then slaps Ash and picks her up and drops her with a spine buster. Grace covers Ash for only a two count. We get a shot of someone coming to the ring, which is Rosemary. Ash’s personal concierge gets ejected from ringside. Rosemary grabs a knife and chases Ash’s personal concierge to the back. Grace is distracted and plants Grace on the floor. Ash then nails Grace in the back and then stomps on her. Both women are on the apron. Ash tries to pick up Grace…she is able to drop Grace on the apron. Both women are back in the ring. Grace goes to the second rope, but Ash drops Grace with a backstabber. Ash has Grace locked up…Ash is on the back on of Grace for a sleeper, but she falls to her back, breaking the hold as Ash hits the mat. Grace picks up Ash and powerslams her. Grace then hits Ash with a spin back fist. Grace picks up Grace and drops her on her back and covers her, but Ash kicks out. Grace picks up Ash, but then pushes Grace and drops her with tornado DDT. Ash covers Grace, but she kicks out at two. Grace picks up Ash and puts her on the top turnbuckle. Grace slaps Grace. Grace headbutts Ash and then slams her head on her knee. Grace then superplexes Ash and picks her up and drops her with a jackhammer…Grace covers Ash, but she kicks out at two. Grace kicks Ash and then takes her down and hits her with punches. Grace then picks up Ash and drops her with a Canadian Destroyer…Grace tries to pick up Ash, but she counters with a spinning neck breaker. Ash goes to the top rope. Grace is up and hits Ash…Grace is up on the second rope and has Ash in a chin lock…Ash then counters with a slice bread from the top rope…Ash covers Grace, but she kicks out at two. Ash then loads on Grace with rights and lefts on her back. Ash grabs the left leg of Grace…she reverses it and then puts Ash in a sleeper. Ash counters and covers Grace, who kicks out. Ash is up…Grace goes for the jaugernaut driver, but Ash counters…Grace then picks up Ash and drops her with a jaugernaut driver and covers Ash to retain.

Winner and still TNA World Knockouts Champion: Jordynne Grace

We go to a video package hyping up the X-Division Match, which is next.

The music of challenger is up first. Mike Bailey comes down to the ring to a good ovation. Bailey’s real-life wife Veda Scott is shown at ringside.

The music for the champion is up next, as he makes his way to out to the ring with his security guards. Ali is wearing pink, silver and black tights.

We get formal introductions, as the fans chant speedball.

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali defends against “Speedball” Mike Bailey

The bell rings as we are underway. Both men lock up. Bailey pushes Ali to the ropes…Both men run the ropes…Ali drops Bailey, but he back up, as Bailey takes him down. Bailey chops Ali. Bailey then chops Ali. Ali slaps the leg of Bailey. Ali takes down Bailey with a shoulder tackle. Bailey is up and kicks Ali in the back. Bailey tries to kicks Ali, but he moves out of the way…Bailey then takes Ali off his feet…Ali comes back and then drops Bailey. Ali jaws at Bailey and then sends him to the ropes…Bailey fires back and takes down Ali…Ali come back and nails Bailey…Bailey escapes to the floor…Bailey then lands on Ali on the floor with a big moonsault from the second rope. Bailey then kisses his wife…Bailey his distracted by Ali’s security. Ali then takes out Bailey on the floor. Bailey is back in the ring…Ali then drops Bailey with a big neck breaker. Ali then puts Bailey in a chin lock. Ali sends Bailey to the ropes and then picks up Bailey and face plants him. Ali covers Bailey who kicks out at two.

The fans chant you suck at Ali. Alli is up on the top rope and attempts a 450 on Bailey, but he moves out of the way and kicks Ali. Both men are down…Bailey kicks Ali. Bailey misses with a shooting star, as Ali moves out of the way…Bailey drops Ali and comes off the top rope with a huge shooting star press on Ali. Bailey covers Ali, but he kicks out at two! Ali is on the apron. Bailey goes for double knees, but Ali moves out of the way. Ali is up on the top rope. Bailey climbs to the top…Bailey then takes out Ali’s crew with Ali using a Spanish Fly!

As everyone is down, we get a big speedball chant. The ref begins the ten count. Bailey sends Ali back in the ring. Both men are on their feet. Both men exchange blows. Bailey goes for kick, but Bailey counters…Bailey covers Ali, but he kicks out…Bailey takes out Ali on the floor…Bailey hits Ali with a knee in the face…Ali counters with a big knee to the face of Bailey and then drops him on the mat…Ali covers Bailey but he kicks out at two! Bailey is down. Ali climbs to the top turnbuckle…Ali comes down with a big 450, but Bailey moves out of the way. Bailey kicks Ali…Bailey sends Ali to the mat from the second rope. Ali is up…Bailey then lands on and covers Ali and starts to make the count, but Ali gets his foot on the rope. Bailey thought he won. Bailey aims for Ali, but by accident, takes out the ref. Ali’s security surrounds the ring. Bailey takes them out, but Campaign Signh takes out Bailey with the title. Ali then lands on Bailey with a 450. The Security holds Bailey and he lands on Bailey. Ali covers Bailey, but a masked person pulls Ali. He un-maskes and its Trent Seven. Seven is taken out by Ali. Ali signals to the back…Earl Hebner comes out to huge boos from the fans. We get you screwed Bret chants. Hebner smiles as Ali puts Bailey in a sharpshooter. Hebner wants to call for the bell, but hesitates. Hebner won’t do it. Alis gets in the face of Hebner. Bailey is up and then tosses a chair at Ali. Bailey puts Ali in a sharpshooter. Ali submits! The fans go crazy! Hebner raises the hand of Bailey.

We go backstage with the personal concierge telling Santino Marella that it was unfair with Grace…Hammerstone then comes in and and wants a rematch against Eric Young. Santino makes a mixed tag match for Thursday’s TNA IMPACT.

Winner and new X-Division Champion: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

We go to a video package, which gives history leading up to our main event match of the night.

There are no count-outs or disqualifications for tonight’s world title match. Joe Hendry’s music hits first as he makes his way out to a big ovation. Next up is Frankie Kazarian. The lights go out as Josh Alexander is up next. The walking weapon makes his way to ring. The lights go out again…Steve Maclin’s music hits as he makes his way to the ring. The music of the wanted man Nic Nemeth is up next. He makes his way down to the ring. The lights go out again as the TNA World Champion gets ready to come out. Moose comes down to the ring wearing red wide and blue…

TNA World Championship Elimination Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

The bell rings and we are underway. Everyone rushes at Moose. Kaz stomps on Moose. Everyone gangs up on Kaz. Hendry picks ups Kaz and suplexes him. We get a brawl…Nemeth and Hendry are in the ring. Hendry drops Nemeth with a boot. Moose drags Hendry out of the ring. Hendry hits Moose and picks him up and suplexes him on the floor! Hendry is back in the ring…Kaz from behind rolls up Hendry, but he kicks out at two. Machiln and Alexander double team Kaz. Maclin and Alexander jaw at each other. Alexander German supelxes Maclin and then Moose. Alexander then picks up Maclin and delivers a series of German suplexes…the fans love it! Alexander then covers Maclin, but he kicks out at two. Alexander then suplexes Kaz and Nemeth. Moose works on Hendry and puts a big boot to his throat. Nemeth hits Moose and then drops him with a neck breaker and then a drop kick. Nemeth then drops a series of big elbows on Moose. Moose then rolls out of the ring. Nemeth leaps from the apron and lands on Moose with a big elbow. Kaz is up and then is driven head first into the mat by Kaz. Moose is back in the ring. Moose comes from the top and is almost eliminated, as Kaz drops him with a cutter. (Moose kicks out a two). Kaz tries for a chicken wing on Hendry, but he counters…Hendry is clobbered from behind by Maclin.

Maclin drops Kaz with a lariat. Maclin runs the ropes and leaps through the ropes, taking out Moose who is on the floor…Alexander is upside on the ropes. Nemeth is tied up on the ropes…Maclin goes through the ropes and takes out Moose on the floor. Maclin picks up Alexander and drop him with an Olympic Slam. Moose comes back in the ring and spears Maclin. Moose covers him and eliminates him.

Maclin gives the middle finger to the fans as he leaves to the back. Moose picks up Kaz and slams him hard to the mat. Moose then stomps on Alexander. Moose sends Kaz to the floor. Moose and Hendry exchange blows…Hendry sends Moose into the turnbuckle. Moose then drops Hendry…Moose drops Nemeth with a big powerbomb. Moose and Alexander are up on the second rope. Moose suplexes Alexander. Moose then powerbombs the former champion and covers him, but Alexander kicks out at two. Moose then powerbombs Kaz on the ring apron…the action is all over the place…Alexander is standing. The action is on the floor and goes to the ramp way. Hendry hits Nemeth. Hendry chops Kaz, who drops to his back. Kaz then hits Hendry. Alexander grabs Kaz and has him in an ankle lock on the stage.

Alexander then tries to hook Moose, but he counters and flips Alexander as he lands on his back. Moose headbutts Hendry. Kaz picks up Nemeth, but he gets out of the hold. Nemeth superkicks Kaz off the stage. He lands on a table below. Moose grabs Nemeth and Alexander. Moose tosses them back in the ring. Moose picks up Alexander, but he fights back. Moose drops Alexander…Nemeth comes in, but Moose nails him and drops him on Alexander. Hendry enters the ring and drops Moose with a cutter. Hendry covers Moose, but he kicks out at two. Nemeth charges at Hendry, but he catches him and drops him to the mat. Hendry scoops up Moose and slams him to the mat! The fans pop. Moose is up and kicks Hendry. Alexander then spears Moose…Hendry rolls up Moose, but he kicks out at two. Moose then kicks Hendry, but he comes back with a big clothesline on Moose. Hendry then picks up Moose and drops him with a standing ovation and covers Moose and pins him. Moose is eliminated. The fans go crazy and are shocked. The fans chant we believe. As Hendry goes for the standing ovation, Alexander low blows Hendry and then picks him up and drops him with a C-4 spike and covers Hendry for the pin. The fans chant Bull—-. Alexander continues his assault on an eliminated Joe Hendry, calling him a joke and that he is the heart and soul of TNA, not Hendry. Nemeth goes after Alexander. Nemeth covers Alexander, but he kicks out. Alexander drops Nemeth and covers him, but he kicks out at two. Alexander is bleeding. He shouts that he is the heart and soul of TNA, to boos. The fans begin to chant Ass—-. Alexander picks up Nemeth who fights back. Alexander drops Nemeth on the top rope. Alexander works on the injured shoulder of Nemeth. Nemeth bites Alexander. Nemeth plants Alexander with a big DDT. Both men are down.

Nemeth works on Alexander. Nemeth headbutts Alexander and headbutts him…Nemeth superkicks Alexander and eliminates him…out of nowhere, Kaz drops Nemeth with a fade to black and covers Nemeth, but he kicks out at two. Kaz locks in Nemeth with a chicken wing. Nemeth counters and covers Kaz, but he kicks out. Nemeth then superkicks Kaz and covers him, but Kaz kicks out!…Nemeth superkicks Kaz and nails him with the danger zone and covers Kaz to get the win.

Winner and new TNA World Champion: Nic Nemeth

Nemeth celebrates as his brother Ryan enters the ring. Jordynne Grace and ABC come into the ring to also celebrate with Nemeth. PCO also comes in the ring with Steph Delander to celebrate. Nemeth holds the belt hight from the second rope, as the show goes off the air.

