TNA Slammiversary 2025 starts … NOW!

The Countdown pre-show kicks off with a brief segment where Dave LeGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Snake and Gia Miller run down the card and then bring out Johnny Rodz with Masha Slamovich to “give him his flowers”, bringing up all the people he has trained.

TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships: The Elegance Brand (c) vs. The IInspiration

The TNA Tag Lines graphic flashes on the screen for the opening contest. From there, The IInspiration duo of Jess McKay and Cassie Lee make their way out. The duo heads to the ring for their big title opportunity. George Iceman snatches the microphone from Gia Miller at the top of the stage to handle the intro for The Elegance Brand. With that said, Ash by Elegance and Heather By Elegance make their way out and head to the ring for their scheduled TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championship defense. They are accompanied by M By Elegance. All three are carrying torches of liberty. At the bell, we see Heather By Elegance and Jess McKay kick things off for their respective teams. McKay gets Heather in the corner and stomps a mudhole in her. She does not walk it dry, however. She makes the tag to Lee, and the two hit a double-team spot and do a Charlie’s Angels style pose. The Elegance Brand take over after that, controlling the offensive for a couple of minutes until Cassie Lee gets the hot tag and shifts the momentum into the favor of The IInspiration. Cassie hits a superplex off the ropes on Ash for a two-count that M By Elegance breaks up. Lee and McKay each take turns connecting with dives from the corner to the pile of Elegance on the floor. In the ring, McKay and Lee look for their Idolizer double-team finisher, only for it to be broken up. A torch to the face from Elegance leads to Rarified Air for the win.

Winners and STILL TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions: The Elegance Brand

Eric Young vs. The Hometown Man

The theme for Eric Young hits, and out he comes with The Northern Armory. Young gets on the mic and trashes New York, leading to The Hometown Man coming out. The Hometown Man takes out Judas Icarus and Travis Williams at ringside, and enters the ring and begins mixing it up with Young. The bell sounds to get this impromptu match off-and-running. Young fights back and tears the New York Islanders jersey off The Hometown Man. From there, The Hometown Man begins fighting back and taking over. He hits the ten punch spot on Young in the corner, as the fans count along. He brings Young to the ropes in the corner, but Young knocks him off and hits a flying elbow for a two-count. Young loses his cool and snaps, getting close to picking a fight with a fan in the crowd once again. He eventually re-enters the ring, where The Hometown Man has recovered. Young looks for a piledriver, but Hometown Man rolls him up for the three-count and the upset win.

Winner: The Hometown Man

Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner (w/Steph Delander) vs. Real1, Zilla Fatu & Josh Bishop

Steve Maclin makes his way out, followed by Jake Something and then Mance Warner, who comes out accompanied by Steph De Lander. They settle in the ring and then their Fourth Rope opposition comes out. Real1, formerly known as Enzo Amore, makes his way out accompanied by Zilla Fatu and Josh Bishop. Real1 does all of his old WWE routines, “Badda boom, realest guy in the room,” the things you can’t teach and so on and so forth. He then lists all of the people Zilla Fatu is related to, as well as how Bishop looks like Sid. He takes turns verbally dressing down Maclin, Something and Warner, and finishes with “How you doin?!” They enter the ring and it’s time to get this one underway. At the bell, Fatu and Warner kick things off for their respective teams. They begin trading shots. Fatu hits an explosive Samoan Drop and heads to the top-rope. He misses a big splash, and Warner tags in Maclin. Real1 tags in, and Maclin goes to work on him. Things break down with all six brawling it out inside and outside of the ring. In the chaos, Bishop hits a big chokeslam. Incidental contact with Mance Warner leads to Real1 hitting Eat Defeat for the win.

Winners: Real1, Zilla Fatu & Josh Bishop

Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

Mustafa Ali makes his way out first accompanied by Tasha Steelz and his Secret Service guys. A bunch of heels from The Matrix, basically. They line the aisle as Ali settles in the ring. Cedric Alexander comes out next and fires up the crowd. The bell sounds to get things started. These two soak up the moment and get after it. The action spills to the floor early, where Ali hits a nasty German suplex. He re-enters the ring and goes for a dive through the ropes, but his Secret Service didn’t catch him. He landed right on his head. Ali pops up to “Holy sh*t!” chants and slumps against the ring apron on the floor, all the while wearing a massive smirk. Moments later, we see a wild Michinoku Driver onto the Secret Service members on the floor. Back in the ring. Ali hits a sick tornado DDT. He looks to follow up with a standing moonsault-senton combo, but Alexander rolls out of the way. A front face-lock suplex into the turnbuckles from Alexander gets him a close two-count. On the floor, the top-half of the steel ring steps are removed. Alexander hits a big back body-drop, Shawn Michaels-level height, on Ali, who lands on the unforgiving steel on the way down. Tasha Steelz distracts the referee, allowing John Skyler to attack out of nowhere. Ali follows up with a 450-splash off the top-rope onto Alexander. He immediately follows up with the cover, yet Alexander somehow kicks out before the count of three. A loud “TNA! TNA!” chant breaks out. Steelz gets in the ring and pushes the referee. She gets ejected. Ali measures Alexander for a rolling neckbreaker attempt, but instead dives into a well-timed cutter-counter from Alexander. Skyler tries getting involved, but gets bumped to the floor. Alexander hits Lumbar-Check on Ali into a pin, but Ali somehow kicks out, too. The action continues, and as Alexander has Ali down, a chair enters the mix. Steelz runs back down and slides into the ring. She crawls to the chair, but by the time she gets to it, Alexander steps on it. Alexander hits Steelz with a Lumbar Check, but Ali quickly hits Alexander with a 450 for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

The System & Matt Cardona vs. Darkstate

Out first comes The System trio of JDC, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers. They head to the ring accompanied by Alisha Edwards. The theme for Matt Cardona hits and Long Island’s own “Alwayz Ready” makes his way out to a huge hometown reaction from the crowd. Darkstate foursome Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James are out next. As soon as Darkstate surrounds the ring, The System and Cardona bring the fight to them, with all eight guys brawling in and around the ringside area. Alisha slides JDC a chair and blows a whistle and points to the sky, in an homage to Sabu, before JDC hits a dive to the floor. Osiris manhandles Myers in the ring after Myers is sent into the steel ring post on the floor. Things settle into an actual match now, with Darkstate taking the early lead. Lennox tags in and picks up where Osiris left off, taking it to Myers. Shugars hits the ring to knock Myers’ partners off the apron, taking away his option to tag out, which he desparately needs to do at this point. They drag Myers back to their side of the ring and continue utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh man on him at all times. Shugars ends up as the legal man in the ring for Darkstate, just as Cardona finally tags in for the other side. The crowd goes wild as Cardona hits the Re-Boot for a close two-count. Cardona hits Radio Silence into a Boston Knee Party from Edwards for the win.

Winners: The System & Matt Cardona

Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

Following a brief interview at ringside with Gia Miller and “celebrity” Tim Malcolm, we head back to the ring for the next match. Tessa Blanchard comes out with Victoria Crawford by her side. Indi Hartwell is out next. The bell sounds and off we go with singles action in the TNA Knockouts division.

Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest TNA Slammiversary 2025 results …